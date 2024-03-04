Draft Talk: Ranking the running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the combine behind us, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke bring you their thoughts on the running backs from the 2024 draft class. Often branded as a “weak” position in the class, Mosqueda and Brooke push back on that notion — as there are plenty of difference-makers in this crop of athletes. While there may not be a true first-round bell-cow back, the fact that the class isn’t top-heavy doesn’t make it “weak.”

Even before running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, Florida State’s Trey Benson was the top back in the class for both Mosqueda and Brooke. Now, Benson is likely solidified to be the first back off the board in April, considering that Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is coming off of an ACL.

On the other end of the testing spectrum, our duo also explains why you shouldn’t put too much stock in Notre Dame’s Audric Estime running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash. Don’t overlook that he also recorded a 38” vertical, which shows his explosiveness. There are plenty of examples of him pulling away from defenses on film, too.

Justis’ top 8 running backs

Trey Benson, Florida State Jonathon Brooks, Texas Jaylen Wright, Tennessee Audric Estime, Notre Dame Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Bucky Irving, Oregon Ray Davis, Kentucky Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Tyler’s top 8 running backs

Trey Benson, Florida State Jaylen Wright, Tennessee Jonathon Brooks, Texas Audric Estime, Notre Dame Bucky Irving, Oregon Marshawn Lloyd, USC Blake Corum, Michigan Ray Davis, Kentucky

Timestamps

8:20: Trey Benson

13:05: Jaylen Wright

19:00: Jonathon Brooks

22:10: Audric Estime

26:30: Bucky Irving

29:15: Braelon Allen

32:15: Blake Corum

35:15: Ray Davis

37:00: Best of the rest

Want even more great Green Bay Packers audio content from the Acme Packing Company crew? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes from different hosts every weekday. If you like what you’re hearing, give us a quick 5-star rating on your podcast app of choice — it boosts our profile and helps more fans like you find our shows.