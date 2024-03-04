Draft Talk: Ranking the running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the combine behind us, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke bring you their thoughts on the running backs from the 2024 draft class. Often branded as a “weak” position in the class, Mosqueda and Brooke push back on that notion — as there are plenty of difference-makers in this crop of athletes. While there may not be a true first-round bell-cow back, the fact that the class isn’t top-heavy doesn’t make it “weak.”
Even before running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, Florida State’s Trey Benson was the top back in the class for both Mosqueda and Brooke. Now, Benson is likely solidified to be the first back off the board in April, considering that Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is coming off of an ACL.
On the other end of the testing spectrum, our duo also explains why you shouldn’t put too much stock in Notre Dame’s Audric Estime running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash. Don’t overlook that he also recorded a 38” vertical, which shows his explosiveness. There are plenty of examples of him pulling away from defenses on film, too.
March 2, 2024
Justis’ top 8 running backs
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
- Audric Estime, Notre Dame
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- Bucky Irving, Oregon
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
- Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
Tyler’s top 8 running backs
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
- Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Audric Estime, Notre Dame
- Bucky Irving, Oregon
- Marshawn Lloyd, USC
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
Timestamps
- 8:20: Trey Benson
- 13:05: Jaylen Wright
- 19:00: Jonathon Brooks
- 22:10: Audric Estime
- 26:30: Bucky Irving
- 29:15: Braelon Allen
- 32:15: Blake Corum
- 35:15: Ray Davis
- 37:00: Best of the rest
