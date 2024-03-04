Packers Reacts Results: Fans are warming up to Jeff Hafley

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Last week, we asked you how you felt about the hiring of new Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley just one month after the addition was made. Between his hiring and when our poll ran, Hafley (finally) had his introductory press conference with the local press and was able to add run game coordinator/linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who coaches who were previously interviewed elsewhere for defensive coordinator opportunities, to his staff.

Those new data points seemed to move the needle a little bit on the perception of Hafley. At the time of his hire, 67 percent of fans gave the hire an A or B grade in our knee-jerk reaction poll. When we asked you about the subject last week, 82 percent of you gave the hire a positive mark.

Maybe a bigger change is the amount of you who feel negatively about the move. Only one percent of you said you feel negative about the hiring now, compared to the 10 percent of you who gave the addition a D or F grade a month ago.

Be it the coaches he’s hired, hearing from Hafley for the first time or simply warming up to playing a single-high defensive system, it seems like Packers fans are more appreciative of the hiring of Hafley now than they were when it was announced.

If you changed your mind about the hire, please drop a line down in the comment section below. We’d love to hear about what moved the needle for you.