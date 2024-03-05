Tuesday Cheese Curds: Time for the Packers to invest at running back?

If we learned anything in 2023, it’s that running backs can still mean a lot in the right situation.

The Packers were just different when Aaron Jones was on the field, to say nothing of how he contributed off the field. And just as importantly, the Packers clearly had no answers when Jones dealt with his panoply of injuries throughout the season.

AJ Dillon failed to measure up, Emanuel Wilson was too injured, and Patrick Taylor was too limited to carry the load in Jones’ absence, and retreads Kenyan Drake and James Robinson were clearly past their primes.

So, with Jones aging and Dillon a free agent, is it time to swing big and add a bunch of new blood at running back? Possibly, but that’s easier said than done.

Even with recent cap moves, the Packers likely don’t have enough cap space to justify spending at running back, and that’s a fraught proposition in the best of times. The running back class in this year’s draft is likewise underwhelming, but maybe at some point beggars can’t be choosers. If the Packers really think they need a lot of help at running back, they might just have to bite the bullet and pick from what’s there.

Pete Dougherty suggests a big swing at running back next month.

These Combine risers don’t include any noteworthy running backs.

Dane Brugler’s first post-Combine mock sends Cooper DeJean to Green Bay.

Before Wilson’s disastrous tenure in Denver, the Packers made a move to trade for John Hadl that was franchise-altering in all the worst ways.

Whose would-be free agents are the best?

This guy wants to return this library book but the library to which it belongs is closing. That’s one way to win the long game.