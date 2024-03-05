The safety market continues to see movement across the NFL

With free agency just a little over a week away, NFL teams are getting their rosters and cap situations in order so that they can build out their squads for the 2024 season. One position that is seeing significant movement in these days leading up to free agency is safety, arguably the biggest need on the Green Bay Packers’ roster as their three most-played athletes at the position are scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.

On Tuesday, it was made official that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to place the franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr., considered to be the top safety on an expiring contract this offseason. The tag is expected to cost around $17 million for next season. Go ahead and cross him off the board for the Packers.

Another player who was hit with a tag is New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, who received the transition tag — which costs $13.8 million for the 2024 season. Technically, the transition tag only promises the Patriots a first right of refusal, meaning that other teams could attempt to sign Dugger to a long-term deal. If Dugger accepts an offer sheet from another team, the Patriots would then have to match the terms or allow Dugger to walk without compensation.

If you remember, the Packers once offered then-Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller an offer sheet when he was on the transition tag. Due to Fuller’s acceptance of Green Bay’s offer, the Bears then had to match the four-year, $56 million offer so that he wouldn’t walk to a divisional rival.

Elsewhere at the safety position, veterans are being released in cap-clearing moves. The Seattle Seahawks released two starters in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday. Adams is known best as a dropdown safety while Diggs is more of a coverage player who, at times, can struggle in the tackling department. Combined, the two moves save Seattle $27.5 million in cash for the 2024 season.

Another safety to hit the market is former Jacksonville Jaguar Rayshawn Jenkins, who has started all 34 games for the team over the last two years and has recorded 217 tackles to go along with five interceptions during that time. This move saves the Jaguars $5.15 million in cap space in 2024 and $8 million in cash.

Continue to monitor the safety market, Packers fans, as it’s changing quickly. Be it via re-signings, free agency signings or the draft, the team is going to need to come out of this offseason with two starters at the position who are not currently under contract with Green Bay.