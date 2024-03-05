2024 NFL Draft: Post-Combine Mock Draft Round Up

With all of their college football games in the past and the all-star circuit in the rearview, the NFL combine is the last mass event that will change the draft stock of the majority of the prospects who will get selected in April’s draft. Now that everyone’s trip to Indianapolis has concluded, let’s take a look at post-combine first-round mock drafts to note which players are frequently being mocked to the Green Bay Packers after the recent shakeup of boards.

We’ll go player-by-player, letting you know which mock draft writer selected each prospect for the Packers, and explain how they fit in with the 2024 Green Bay roster and if there were any interesting storylines about a player coming out of the combine.

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Despite measuring in at north of 6’4” at the combine, the expectation is that Duke left tackle Graham Barton will kick inside to the guard position at the NFL level. The assumption is that he will be one of the first interior offensive linemen off of the board in April, with he, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Washington’s Troy Fautanu being the most likely candidates to come off the board first. If Barton is the pick for the Packers, assume that he’ll fight for a starting job at either a tackle or guard position. Currently, the job that he would probably be asked to fill in the immediate future is right guard, where starter Jon Runyan Jr. is set to hit free agency in a week.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Where will Cooper DeJean play? That’s the question that everyone wants to know. Athleticism is not the issue here. Instead, it’s that the safety position is extremely weak in the upcoming draft class while the cornerback position is one of the three strongest positions, along with receiver and the offensive line. DeJean is a frequent pick for the Packers at this stage in the draft process, but there is no consensus as to whether he’ll play outside cornerback, slot cornerback or safety for the team. DeJean has played both cornerback spots at Iowa, though, true safety is a projection.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

We’ve already mentioned Fautanu a bit. He was Washington’s left tackle last year on a unit that won the Joe Moore Award, which goes to college football’s top line. Fautanu measured in a 6’4” flat at the combine, which means that he will likely be seen as a guard prospect than a tackle by NFL teams. With that being said, he did come in with 34.5” arms, which is long for his height. He also managed to run a 5.01-second 40-yard dash, which was the seventh-best mark by any offensive lineman in Indianapolis.

Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma

Unlike Fautanu and Barton, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton is a true tackle prospect. At 6’8” and 322 pounds, the dancing bear managed to run a 7.5-second three-cone and a 4.71-second short shuttle, which bodes well for the Packers’ historical track record at the position. Generally, Green Bay looks for college tackles who are good pass protectors and have solid agility drills. Guyton checks all three of those boxes.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

This is a bit of a surprise selection. I’m unsure that teams really consider Miami safety Kamren Kinchens a first-round pick after he had somewhat of a down year in 2023 and had a poor performance in Indianapolis. Not only did he run a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the worst mark of any safety at the event, but he was estimated to be the 25th most athletic safety in the draft class by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. If he’s the pick for the Packers, expect a lot of takes.

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

If the Packers want a tackle in the first round and the top six true tackles in the class are off the board, Jordan Morgan becomes an option for the team in April. Currently, Morgan is ranked as the eighth overall tackle prospect in the class on the consensus draft board, though, that includes Troy Fautanu (a likely guard) and doesn’t include Graham Barton (who played left tackle at Duke). Morgan had slightly short arms at the combine (32 7/8”) but did crack the key 6’4” mark for the position, in terms of his height (6’4 3/4”).

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

One of the more interesting stories to come out of the combine last week was cornerback Ennis Rakestraw from Missouri. He ran a disappointing 4.51-second 40-yard dash. Since that result, though, it has been reported that Rakestraw was dealing with a groin injury and plans to retest all of his drills at Missouri’s pro day in two weeks. He’s a hot name in this class who was rising up draft boards before his trip to Indianapolis. Now, we’ll have to wait until his pro day to see if he can regain that momentum.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Everyone expected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins to be one of the fastest players at the combine, but when he measured in at just 173 pounds, the stakes really raised for his 40-yard dash. He was able to hit a 4.28-second mark there before injuring himself on the second run, which ended his day a little early. There were many comparisons made between him and former NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, but DRC was able to add on 20 pounds during his NFL career. He also weighed over 10 pounds heavier than Wiggins to start his career. Last year, Emmanuel Forbes, who weighed 166 pounds at the combine, was selected in the first round by the Washington Commanders. In 2023, Forbes only started six games for Washington, with four of those games coming in the first two and last two weeks of the season. To say the least, players who are this small struggle to see the field consistently.