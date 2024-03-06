Packers Reacts Survey: How will Green Bay spend its 1st-round pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have two questions for you this week, both revolving around the 2024 offseason. With free agency just a little over a week away, a lot of pieces to Green Bay’s offseason puzzle are going to be set in the next couple of days. Let’s get into it.

How will the Packers use their first-round pick?

Earlier this week, we tracked 15 first-round mocks to bring you information about how prognosticators are projecting the Packers’ 25th overall. Depending on whether or not you call Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean a cornerback or safety, each of those positions received two to six draft picks while the offensive line received seven votes.

So how do you think the team is going to spend that top pick? The options we gave you are the offensive line, both defensive back positions and linebacker. Running back, obviously, is a major need, but there doesn’t seem to be a first-round caliber back in this class.

Who is most likely to re-sign with Green Bay?

The players I want to talk about here are cornerback Keisean Nixon, running back AJ Dillon, safety Darnell Savage and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. At this point, I would say it’s more likely that not that these players will leave, on an individual level, in free agency, but collectively it’s almost certain that one will end up returning to the team.

Nixon is a hot-button topic, as many Packers fans feel like they need to get better at the slot position, despite Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine being under contract. The big question is if the NFL’s new kickoff rules, which will boost the return game, will make a difference here.

It has been reported that both Dillon and Savage are likely to walk, as there appear to be markets for the off-and-on starters coming off of their rookie contracts. It was also reported this week that Runyan and the Packers have a “mutual interest” in the former starting right guard coming back to the team in 2024, though, it would need to be at a mutually beneficial price.

With all that being said, who do you think has the best chance of returning to the Green and Gold in 2024? If you have a strong opinion here, go ahead and drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ZEVV11/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.