Reporting as Eligible - My Dinner With Tyler

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On an all new Reporting as Eligible, Paul and JR review the NFL scouting combine!! Where Indianapolis is temporarily transformed into a celebrity-ridden party of epic proportions. JR recaps the weekend including a meetup with several other RAE-related folks, the interviews, the trivia, and the sheer physical presence of those in attendance?

Who impressed, who will be crashing down draft boards, and who will be on the Packers’ radar? Will they target needs, the best players available, or both, and are there any players who maybe shouldn’t rise or fall as much as conventional wisdom dictates? All of that, plus listener questions as the NFL offseason rolls on.

