Wednesday Cheese Curds: Packers gear up for free agency

The cones have barely been picked up off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the NFL world has already moved on to free agency. The new league year starts next week, and with it comes the tidal wave of spending on newly available players.

Bolstered by the cap’s unexpected growth, the Packers could end up being players in the free agency market, though as always we have to temper expectations accordingly. Just because there are players available and money to spend doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to arrange a meeting between the two, and though they overachieved last year, the Packers are still in the fragile early stages of the post-Rodgers era. Compromising the vision for the future to chase fun now seems like a mistake.

But we’ve seen in the not-at-all-distant past how savvy spending can speed things along. The 2016-18 Packers were somewhat listless for a wide range of reasons, but one offseason of spending in 2019 rejuvenated the franchise and set the stage for a return to contention in 2020 and 2021. Wise moves now could have a similar effect.

A week from now, we’ll know, and a lot of things will be decided between now and then. The team’s future, as always, hangs in the balance.

The stage is set for a free agency bonanza, and there seems to be some good value on the market.

Spending big on a running back does not seem like a good value, but the Packers don’t seem shy about the possibility.

Running back isn’t the only position where Brian Gutekunst could make a big splash.

Lots of big names are hitting free agency this year.

