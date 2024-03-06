Bills will restructure CB Rasul Douglas’ contract

The Buffalo Bills made a flurry of moves on Wednesday, but one thing they didn’t do was release cornerback Rasul Douglas, who they acquired via a trade from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline in 2023. Douglas was sent to Buffalo, along with a fifth-round pick, for the Bills’ third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Buffalo is going to restructure Douglas’ deal in a way that will save the Bills $2.5 million in cap space next season. At the moment, it’s unknown if the restructure is simply Douglas’ salary being converted into a signing bonus — which would allow Buffalo to spread that cap accounting over multiple seasons — or if he’s simply taking $2.5 million less in salary for the upcoming year.

So if you were hoping that the Packers would be in a position to re-sign Douglas in free agency this offseason, there goes that dream. At least at the moment, Douglas is going to be a Bill.

Some moves that Buffalo did make today included the releases of cornerback Tre’Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer, receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines. Not only could the Packers use some help in the secondary, but they might also need a returner if Keisean Nixon doesn’t return to the team after hitting the opening market to test the waters. Harty, who at the time carried the last name Harris, was the NFL’s punt return yards leader as a rookie in 2019, earning him First-Team All-Pro honors. Over his career, Hines has returned 89 punts and 32 kicks for four touchdowns (two in each phase) as a professional. Hines missed all of last season when he tore his ACL and LCL in a jet skiing accident in July.