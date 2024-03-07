As the Green Bay Packers head into the start of free agency next week with their books mostly under control, several other NFL teams are in the midst of massive salary cap-related cuts. Cap casualties are racking up all around the NFL, and no position has been hit harder by the preseason cap crunch than safety.

That is true when looking at the total amount of non-guaranteed salary relief the NFL has shed by position, as the safety spot is now over $100 million this offseason alone:

Total 2024 salary shed now at safety has now crossed nine figures, at $103.25M.



I don't know if I can ever remember any single position in any other season suffer this much cutting. pic.twitter.com/ScEhW3mpAF — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 7, 2024

Of course, that sets up well for the Green Bay Packers and their pursuit of reinforcements at the position this offseason. A bigger pool of available players means more options for the Packers, but that greater supply likely means the cost of signing free agents will come down. At this point, the Packers could very well invest in multiple veteran safeties this offseason rather than trying to double dip and find one starter on the market and another in the NFL Draft.

It all begins next week with the start of the negotiation period on Monday, followed by the official start of free agency on Wednesday. Get ready for a wild week.

