The NFL continues to release veteran defensive backs

If you think a lot of safeties and cornerbacks are losing their jobs as we head into next week’s “legal tampering” period in NFL free agency, you aren’t imagining things. On Thursday, the biggest news was that the Denver Broncos released safety Justin Simmons in a move that saved the team $14.5 million in cap space in 2024 but allowed the four-team All-Pro safety to hit the open market for the first time as a 30-year-old.

This is happening all across the league right now, as safeties like Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Kevin Byard, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have also been released in recent days. According to Nick Korte, who contributes to Over the Cap, NFL teams have collectively saved $103.3 million in cap space by shedding safety contracts this offseason. That’s the most cap space of any position, with only cornerback ($64.5 million) coming close to one-third of the cap space that has been saved with safety releases in 2024. In total, defensive backs have made up nearly half of the cap space clearing dollars that have been executed this offseason.

Total 2024 salary shed now at safety has now crossed nine figures, at $103.25M.



I don't know if I can ever remember any single position in any other season suffer this much cutting. pic.twitter.com/ScEhW3mpAF — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 7, 2024

This could impact the Green Bay Packers in a couple of ways. First of all, they need two starting safeties and probably need to add at least one more cornerback to the room that is currently comprised of Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine. Obviously, more supply means that the price for veteran signings should drop. I’m no economist, but I did learn that in Econ 101.

Secondly, the Packers have a few players at those positions who are expected to hit free agency. One is starting safety Darnell Savage, easily their most talented safety out of the group of three who are unrestricted free agents beginning next week. A report from earlier in the week claimed that Savage would receive a “nice deal” in free agency. With so many safeties added to the market, though, will that still be the case? Only time will tell.

The other player who is worth watching here is cornerback Keisean Nixon, who played the second-most snaps of any player in the slot last year and was a First-Team All-Pro kick returner for the second year in a row. With the expected changes to the NFL’s kickoff rules this year, Nixon’s return ability should be buffed for the upcoming season. The question now is just how much he’s willing to sign for, which could very well be impacted by all these defensive backs hitting free agency unexpectedly.