The Packers’ 2024 draft picks are finalized

On Friday, the NFL awarded the Green Bay Packers three compensatory draft picks based on players that the team lost during free agency in 2024. A fifth-round pick was awarded due to the team losing receiver Allen Lazard, a sixth for defensive lineman Jarran Reed and a seventh for defensive lineman Dean Lowry.

These selections were expected, as OverTheCap projected the Packers to earn picks 166, 215 and 250 via the compensatory system. The team ended up hauling in picks 168 (two slots later), 219 (four slots later) and 255 (five slots later).

Now that this process has been finalized, the Packers officially own a total of 11 draft choices in the 2024 draft. For those who don’t believe that Green Bay will turn in all of those picks, here’s a quick reminder: General manager Brian Gutekunst has used 42 draft choices over the last four draft classes, an average of 10.5 per draft. In the last two drafts alone, he’s used 24 picks. It appears that he believes that the post-Covid classes have strengthened the Day 3 crop of talent, and after bringing in players like Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom, Karl Brooks, Kingsley Enagbare and Carrington Valentine, it’s hard to blame him.

Below is the full list of official draft picks that the Packers have going into the offseason:

Green Bay Packers 2024 draft picks

#25 (original 1st)

#41 (Jets’ 2nd — Aaron Rodgers trade)

#58 (original 2nd)

#88 (original 3rd)

#91 (Bills’ 3rd — Rasul Douglas trade)

#125 (original 4th)

#168 (compensatory 5th — Allen Lazard)

#201 (original 6th)

#219 (compensatory 6th — Jarran Reed)

#245 (original 7th)

#255 (compensatory 7th — Dean Lowry)

The Packers do not own their original fifth-round draft choice, as that — along with cornerback Rasul Douglas — was sent to the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline in exchange for the Bills’ third-round pick.