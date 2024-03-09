Packers Reacts Results: Who will Green Bay re-sign in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have two results for you this week before free agency begins to go live on Monday when the league’s “legal tampering window” opens up. Hopefully, the next couple of days can help us gain some clarity on these questions as we head into full-fledged draft season.

How will the Packers use their first-round pick?

This is an interesting split. Only seven percent of fans think that the team is going to take a linebacker in the first round, which isn’t surprising considering that Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper is the top-rated linebacker on the consensus draft board at 43rd overall. The leader, in terms of a single position, is the offensive line with 42 percent of the vote, but 51 percent of you — the slightest majority — have the team going with a defensive back in round 1.

Again, my biggest question for the 25 percent of you who voted for a safety here is whether or not you consider cornerback Cooper DeJean from Iowa a safety prospect or a cornerback prospect? If DeJean isn’t considered a safety, I highly doubt the team will spend a first-round pick on the position. At the moment, the only safeties ranked inside the top-75 by the consensus draft board are Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin (44th), Miami’s Kamren Kinchens (51st) and Georgia’s Javon Bullard. Nubin didn’t run at the combine, and Kinchens ran the worst 40 time of any safety at the event. Unless Bullard is going to start soaring up draft boards, it’s hard to pin down a first-round talent at the position.

Who is most likely to re-sign with Green Bay?

We have another interesting split on this question, as only five percent of you think that safety Darnell Savage or running back AJ Dillon are the most likely to re-sign with the Packers in 2024. That’s likely due to the recent reporting that claims that each player is unlikely to return to the team.

Out of the remaining candidates, right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (48 percent) narrowly edges out cornerback Keisean Nixon (47 percent) here. In a strong offensive line draft class, I’m not sure the team needs to bring back the veteran guard. I would have gone with Nixon here, as he’s an All-World returner. Reports have claimed, though, that Runyan and the Packers have mutual interest on a return, if it’s at the right price.