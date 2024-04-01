2024 NFL Draft: March Madness star draws attention from football world

Yes, it’s April Fools, but this is no joke. If you’ve caught any of the NCAA tournament over the last few weeks, it’s been impossible to miss DJ Burns Jr. of North Carolina State, a forward who is listed at 6’9” and 275 pounds on the team’s website.

The ACC tournament MVP has seen continued success on the big stage, helping push the 11-seed Wolfpack to the Elite Eight. While Burns isn’t thought of much as an NBA prospect, as he’s unranked on Tankathon’s big board, he is now generating some buzz as a potential NFL prospect.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager stated that he discussed the prospect of Burns transitioning to football with several scouts and general managers over the last two days. Per Schrager, a football workout the week after the Final Four would “get a big turnout [and] potentially [money.]” He later told Awful Announcing that his report was not an April Fools’ joke.

Jim Nagy, who runs the Senior Bowl, also said “NFL interest in DJ Burns is a real thing,” on Monday morning after posting about the big man on Friday.

So how farfetched is the idea of Burns making the transition to football? It’s not as odd as you’d think. Just last week, former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit — who hasn’t played a single football game in his life — signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after scheduling a half-dozen visits with NFL franchises. If you want another basketball example, the Green Bay Packers currently roster Kenneth Odumegwu, who was originally a soccer player who transitioned to basketball before ultimately making the choice to play football as a defensive lineman.

The NFL seems to be more open than ever to adding talent via non-traditional methods. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if you see Burns strap a helmet on for training camp this season.