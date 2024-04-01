Former Packer Amari Rodgers scores in UFL debut

The United Football League kicked off last weekend and the first matchup between former XFL and USFL squads was a game that featured the Birmingham Stallions (USFL) and Arlington Renegades (XFL). In the 27-14 Stallions win, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers caught a two-point conversion that was initially called out of bounds before the review.

After review, the call on the field was reversed and the 2-point PAT for the Stallions is good pic.twitter.com/xQB6FJTWCj — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

If you want another angle on the bang-bang play, the Stallions tweeted out a video from the sideline.

The Packers originally drafted Rodgers in 2021, when he was picked 85th overall. With Green Bay, Rodgers recorded eight receptions for 95 yards to go along with 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kick returns for 321 yards. Fumbles were an issue for Rodgers during his NFL career, as he posted seven fumbles during his time with the Packers — only two of which he recovered himself.

Since his time in Green Bay, Rodgers was signed by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts before landing in the UFL. Other former Packers on the Stallions include tight end Jace Sternberger, another former third-round pick, and pass-rusher Jonathan Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round draft choice.

While Rodgers’ two-point conversion doesn’t show up officially on the Stallions-Renegades box score, he did register one other catch for 13 yards and two punt returns for a total of 31 yards. Rodgers’ quarterback for the majority of the game was Matt Corrall, as the Birmingham looks to replace Alex McGough — the USFL’s 2023 MVP — at the position. Funny enough, McGough signed with the Packers in the summer of 2023 and spent last season backing up Jordan Love and rookie draft pick Sean Clifford on the practice squad.