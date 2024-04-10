Controversy surrounds new UFL kicking star Jake Bates

After hitting two 60-plus-yard field goals in the first two weeks of the United Football League season, kicker Jake Bates is an extremely popular name in the spring league circles. At this point, his eventual signing with the NFL is a foregone conclusion. The only problem? NFL teams are not permitted to contact him until after the UFL season has come to an end — which is still months away.

According to the Detroit Free Press, some teams have already reached out to Bates, which is against the NFL’s bylaws. Michigan Panthers head coach Mike Nolan stated the following on the subject: “With Jake, somehow some [NFL teams] are trying to make efforts to do that, to be honest with you, and hopefully that backs off a little bit because that’s not — they’re not supposed to do that.”

Per the same reporting, NFL teams are apparently allowed to discuss potential NFL prospects with their respective UFL teams — but they are not allowed to contact the players themselves or their representation directly until after the season has finished.

When UFL players make a salary of $55,000 a season, one-thirteenth of what the NFL minimum salary is in 2024, there’s no question why these conversations are happening already. Don’t be surprised that all of this drama involves a kicker, either. Remember, back in 1966, the NFL-AFL poaching war that eventually led to the leagues merging was started with another kicker — Pete Gogolak. It’s funny how history repeats itself sometimes. Franchises will always trip over themselves to gain an edge, even if that player is a specialist.

At the moment, the Green Bay Packers carry three placekickers on their roster. Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph are expected to have a true kicking competition this summer, with Jack Podlesny also hanging around on the roster — for now. If Joseph, who did not receive a signing bonus for his one-year deal with the Packers, falls short of expectations in camp, don’t be shocked if the Packers pivot quickly to a spring league kicker like Bates to help supplement Carlson’s competition. Whether or not they can wait until after the UFL season to begin to talk with Bates, or if the NFL is going to punish teams who engaged in conversations before they were allowed by the league, is still not clear.