Wednesday Cheese Curds: Dialing in on the 2024 NFL Draft

We’re getting close.

By Jon Meerdink
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy “The Beast” Day to those who celebrate.

Even if you don’t, the annual release of Dane Brugler’s weighty tome tells us one thing for sure: the NFL Draft is truly drawing near. We’re actually getting there! Months of speculation will evaporate in the face of the Packers actually turning in a card to draft a prospect. It’s so close you can almost taste it!

Is the pre-draft picture actually getting any more clear? Well, not really, but with the big-name guys like Brugler and Mel Kiper and all their cronies starting to put out their final, actual, no really I mean it this time mock drafts, it can only mean we’re about to actually learn what the packers will do.

Bring it on.

Analyzing Packers roster post-free agency, pre-2024 NFL draft | Packers Wire

Where do the Packers stand pre-draft?

Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2024 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

A don’t-draft list is probably about as accurate as the breathless lists of can’t-miss prospects, but I like the idea.

2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for Rounds 1-2 | ESPN+ ($)

The most famous haircut in the draft industrial contest gives the Packers help on the offensive line and at linebacker.

Pete Prisco 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Four QBs go in top 5 as Jim Harbaugh trades back, begins Chargers rebuild | CBS Sports

Cooper DeJean ends up in Green Bay in Prisco’s mock.

The world’s oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips | Associated Press

He also says everything in moderation, which is tough for me if we’re talking about fish and chips.

