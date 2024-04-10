Wednesday Cheese Curds: Dialing in on the 2024 NFL Draft

Happy “The Beast” Day to those who celebrate.

Even if you don’t, the annual release of Dane Brugler’s weighty tome tells us one thing for sure: the NFL Draft is truly drawing near. We’re actually getting there! Months of speculation will evaporate in the face of the Packers actually turning in a card to draft a prospect. It’s so close you can almost taste it!

Is the pre-draft picture actually getting any more clear? Well, not really, but with the big-name guys like Brugler and Mel Kiper and all their cronies starting to put out their final, actual, no really I mean it this time mock drafts, it can only mean we’re about to actually learn what the packers will do.

Bring it on.

Where do the Packers stand pre-draft?

A don’t-draft list is probably about as accurate as the breathless lists of can’t-miss prospects, but I like the idea.

The most famous haircut in the draft industrial contest gives the Packers help on the offensive line and at linebacker.

Cooper DeJean ends up in Green Bay in Prisco’s mock.

He also says everything in moderation, which is tough for me if we’re talking about fish and chips.