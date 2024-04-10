Wednesday Cheese Curds: Dialing in on the 2024 NFL Draft

Happy “The Beast” Day to those who celebrate.
Even if you don’t, the annual release of Dane Brugler’s weighty tome tells us one thing for sure: the NFL Draft is truly drawing near. We’re actually getting there! Months of speculation will evaporate in the face of the Packers actually turning in a card to draft a prospect. It’s so close you can almost taste it!
Is the pre-draft picture actually getting any more clear? Well, not really, but with the big-name guys like Brugler and Mel Kiper and all their cronies starting to put out their final, actual, no really I mean it this time mock drafts, it can only mean we’re about to actually learn what the packers will do.
Bring it on.
Analyzing Packers roster post-free agency, pre-2024 NFL draft | Packers Wire
Where do the Packers stand pre-draft?
Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2024 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report
A don’t-draft list is probably about as accurate as the breathless lists of can’t-miss prospects, but I like the idea.
2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for Rounds 1-2 | ESPN+ ($)
The most famous haircut in the draft industrial contest gives the Packers help on the offensive line and at linebacker.
Pete Prisco 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Four QBs go in top 5 as Jim Harbaugh trades back, begins Chargers rebuild | CBS Sports
Cooper DeJean ends up in Green Bay in Prisco’s mock.
The world’s oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips | Associated Press
He also says everything in moderation, which is tough for me if we’re talking about fish and chips.
Loading comments...