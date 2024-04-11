It’s just two weeks away.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here in exactly 14 days, finally putting an end to months of mock drafts and speculation. The Green Bay Packers sit with 11 picks, five in the top 100 overall, and should be in a great position to fill the needs on their roster.

But what do the Packers truly need now, compared to what they will need in future years? And just how much will the team focus on those needs instead of sticking to the traditional line of “best player available”?

In 2023, the Packers drafted for more of a long-term need in round one with Lukas Van Ness, but then addressed more immediate needs like tight end and wide receiver on day two. That balanced approach paid off right away last season with the players’ immediate contributions, and now that draft class sets up well to have wiped a few positions cleanly off the “need” list.

Can the Packers do so again this year? We’ll start to find out on April 25th. In the meantime, let’s continue to speculate!

