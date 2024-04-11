Packers sign former Michigan corner Gemon Green

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced the signing of cornerback Gemon Green, who was an off-and-on starter for the Michigan Wolverines from 2020 to 2022. With Michigan, he mostly spent his time playing outside cornerback, as he recorded 1,109 snaps as a true corner versus just 95 snaps in the slot. The Texas prep was able to record 68 total tackles, one interception and 13 pass deflections during his college career.

During the pre-draft process in 2023, Green was not invited to the combine, but measured in at 6’1” and 183 pounds at Michigan’s pro day. There, he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a 37.5” vertical jump, a shuttle time of 4.51 seconds and a three-cone of 7.13 seconds, per NFL Draft Scout.

Gemon Green is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 730 out of 2042 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/sQcq1NNXSu #RAS pic.twitter.com/9W0Qijr8gD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2023

After the draft, Green signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants, where he was able to hang onto a practice squad spot for about 24 hours during the cutdown period. Since August, Green has been out of work, leading to his opportunity with the Packers.

In his preseason time with the Giants, Green split time between outside cornerback (34 snaps) and slot corner (26 snaps). He also contributed to New York’s kick-off team and played snaps as a gunner on the punt team.

With Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell returning at the cornerback position, Green was likely brought in to fight for a practice squad opportunity — as it will be tough for him to make the 53-man cut. Mind you, this is before this month’s draft, which could see the team add another cornerback.