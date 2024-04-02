Tuesday Cheese Curds: How will the Packers add to their offensive line?

With Xavier McKinney under contract, what is the Packers’ biggest need?

The answer may vary depending on who they draft, but it’s probably the offensive line.

The Packers have one clear opening at right guard and two more positions (center and left tackle) that would probably benefit from some competition. Sprinkle in the ever-present need for depth up front (what team in the NFL is fully satisfied with their stable of linemen?) and it seems like a pretty clear need to me.

But when and how the Packers choose to address that need remains a mystery. Do they spend a premium pick up front? Do they stick with their tried and true method of combing the middle and later rounds? Do they double dip? Triple dip? Only time will tell.

But the good news is this seems to be a very rich draft for offensive linemen. Wherever the Packers choose to spend their resources, they’ll likely have plenty of options available.

