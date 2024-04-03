Wednesday Cheese Curds: Youth will be served on the Packers’ offensive line

I wrote yesterday about the Packers adding to their offensive line. I think they will, but they also stand to benefit from potential growth internally.

Zach Tom seems to be an emerging star at right tackle, and even though he’ll probably have to fight for his job again this summer, Rasheed Walker acquitted himself quite well on the left side in 2023.

Beyond those two, it’s not impossible that Sean Rhyan takes a step forward and secures the right guard spot in 2024, though that would have to be quite a big step forward at this point.

But even if the Packers do need to add some competition, the cupboard isn’t bare. They have prospects, and those prospects played well, Tom in particular. How the line shapes up from here is anybody’s guess, but the Packers are well positioned to add to an already solid lineup.

Tom, Walker, and Rhyan could be crucial parts of the Packers’ 224 offensive success.

Tom and Walker got a little windfall thanks to their 2023 performance.

The cart is way before the horse here, but it’s worth thinking about.

