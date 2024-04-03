2024 Green Bay Packers Mock Draft Round-Up: A new favorite emerges

It’s April, so everyone and their mother officially has a mock draft. Instead of adding more fuel to the draft industrial complex, let’s take a look at who analysts are projecting the Green Bay Packers will take in the first round — as keeping track of all these mocks is like drinking water through a fire hose.

So without further ado, here are the results of 20 of the most-recently posted first-round mock drafts and the choices that the Packers made in them. Two positions, the offensive line and the defensive backfield, pull away from the rest of the pack.

Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma

Armarius Mims, OL, Georgia

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Olu Fashanu, OL, Penn State

JC Latham, OL, Alabama

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

There’s no shortage of offensive linemen being mocked to the Packers, with the majority of these players being true tackle prospects. Tyler Guyton, Amarmarius Mims and Olu Fashanu are likely tackle-only players, while JC Latham and Jordan Morgan can play both tackle and guard. Meanwhile, Duke’s Graham Barton — who started at left tackle last season after beginning his career as a center — can probably play all five positions.

The big question at the position is where Green Bay feels they need the bodies. Center Josh Myers is on the final year of his rookie contract and left tackle Rasheed Walker, right guard Sean Rhyan and right tackle Zach Tom all have two years remaining on their contracts. In today’s NFL, teams cannot afford to pay out five veteran linemen on multi-year contracts, so the issue is deciding where the team feels like they can get most bang-for-their-buck, relative to paying a veteran, long-term.

Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

This was the most interesting selection out of this batch of mock drafts, as it was the only selection where the Packers didn’t take either an offensive lineman or a defensive back. Byron Murphy is a classic three-technique defensive tackle, but he played more nose tackle in Texas’ 4-3 scheme than you’d probably expect. I’d be surprised if he lasted past the Los Angeles Rams’ selection at 19th overall, as Aaron Donald recently retired, but it wouldn’t ever shock me if Green Bay turned in a first-round pick for a defensive lineman.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean has been a popular pick for the Packers for months now, as he is considered the top safety prospect in the draft — if you think he’s going to play there. DeJean has played both cornerback and in the slot in Iowa’s zone-heavy defense, but he hasn’t actually spent much time at all as a true safety.

But our new favorite on the leaderboard is Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, a true cornerback prospect who has dropped down some draft boards since the beginning of the pre-draft process. After not running at the combine due to a foot injury, McKinstry ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at Alabama’s pro day to go along with a 34.5” vertical jump. He opted out of running agility drills in Tuscaloosa. The two-time First-Team All-SEC cornerback might end up being a value selection in the first round if Green Bay focuses on his full resume of work.