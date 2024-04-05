The names of players coming to visit the Green Bay Packers as one of the team’s 30 formal visitors this draft season continue to trickle out, and this week that list picked up a couple more names at the offensive tackle position.

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton and Georgia’s Amarius Mims are on the list now, bringing the total number of confirmed visitors up into the double-digits. They are the first offensive tackles in the group of visitors, but they are projected to come off the board squarely in the Packers’ range around the latter part of the first round.

With the Packers doing plenty of diligence on the tackles, it does make the position seem like an increasingly plausible one for the team to spend an early pick on, even despite general manager Brian Gutekunst’s comments this offseason about believing in left tackle Rasheed Walker. Regardless, the Packers could use some improved depth at the position, with some intriguing but unproven players behind their starters at tackle.

Before we get to today’s links, however, we at Acme Packing Company want to address news that came out yesterday: SB Nation and Vox Media will no longer be supporting team-specific podcasts, and so the APC Podcast feed is no more in its prior iteration. We at APC are disappointed in the decision and the impact that it will have on our coverage of the Packers moving forward, and we hope to have some way of providing audio content in the future.

Now, on to the news.

Offensive line -- especially tackle -- is a common mock draft pick for the Packers again. They do seem to believe in these two young players, however, so they will be trusting Luke Butkus to help them develop regardless of whether or not a draft pick enters the fray.

Former Packers safety Matt Bowen likes the fit for Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in Green Bay. His pure speed is a concern (just a 4.64-second 40) but he did put up excellent agility numbers. Perhaps he could be an option as a slot corner? After all, he does have a similar athletic profile to a one-time Packers second-round pick, Casey Hayward.

Will the Packers draft any of these players? The group includes a bunch of the commonly-mocked names (Barton, DeJean, for example).

