2024 NFL Draft’s top nose tackle was arrested for DWI

One of the bigger questions the Green Bay Packers need to come up with an answer for this season is what to do with defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s expiring contract. Clark, a former first-round pick, is turning 29 years old in-season this year, but is expected to be the Packers’ starting nose tackle as the defense transitions to a 4-3 structure after being a 3-4 base for over a decade.

An option that the Packers have is to draft Clark’s replacement this year so that they can groom him to be the starter in 2025 when Clark is currently slated to be a free agent. On Sunday, though, that plan took a hit when Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat — considered the top true nose tackle in the 2024 draft class — was booked with a DWI at 2:12 PM Central.

Per The Athletic’s Dan Brugler, “partying” has been a cause for concern for NFL teams in regards to Sweat. Brugler stated that a team source claimed that Sweat told franchises that his partying was “all in the past.” Just a few weeks before the draft, it’s almost certain that teams are now working in overdrive to make sure they feel comfortable with Sweat’s character before they turn in those draft cards in Detroit later this month.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sweat is visiting the Tennessee Titans on Monday and is set to visit the Seattle Seahawks later this week. Assume that Sweat is going to be one of the more active names in the draft class in the lead-up to the start of the NFL draft on April 25th.

Beyond Sweat, the other top true nose tackle prospects in the draft class include Miami’s Leonard Taylor (99th), Texas A&M’s McKinnley Jackson (124th), Northern Iowa’s Khristian Boyd (158th) and LSU’s Jordan Jefferson (196th).