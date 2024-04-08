Falcons sign former Packers 2nd-round pick Kevin King

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that the team had signed cornerback Kevin King. King, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2017 draft, played 51 games — making 42 starts — with the green and gold but hasn’t suited up for a game since 2021.

In 2022, Doug Kyed reported that King was going to sit out the season to recover from the injuries he had sustained in Green Bay. Nearly a year ago, King posed a 21-minute YouTube video detailing all of the issues he was battling during his season off from the sport. In 2023, his planned return to the game, King tore his Achilles during a workout, leading to him missing the entire season for a second straight year.

Now, King will join some familiar faces in Atlanta. He played for Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake at the University of Washington, when Lake served as the team’s secondary coach — before climbing up the ladder to defensive coordinator and eventually head coach of the program.

The Falcons are also coached by assistant head coach Jerry Gray and secondary coach Justin Hood, who are both former Packers assistants. During King’s time in Green Bay, Gray served as the Packers’ cornerbacks coach and defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Hood was a defensive quality control coach in King’s final year in Green Bay.

Hopefully, King can stay healthy enough to play some meaningful snaps for Atlanta. If anyone deserves to have a happy ending to his career, after all of the injuries he’s gone through, it’s him. During his time with the Packers, King missed a total of 30 games due to injury.