Tuesday Cheese Curds: What does Jordan Love do next?

Jordan Love’s first go-round as the Packers’ permanent starting quarterback had just about everything you could ask for from a drama perspective. Love, the protagonist of our story, struggled in the first half of the season after a promising debut against the Bears, but rallied down the stretch. And that’s selling it short: Love was as good as any QB in the league in the second half of the 2023 season, and his playoff debut against the Cowboys should be the stuff of Packers legend — and hopefully will be just the first chapter in a long book of postseason success.

But his season also ended in dramatic fashion. With a minute on the clock and three timeouts in his pocket, Love entered the huddle with a chance to help the Packers tie the game against the 49ers — or win it outright and send the Packers to the NFC Championship. Instead, Love threw one of his worst passes of the season, committing the cardinal sin of the church of Tom Clements as he lofted a pass late over the middle. Dre Greenlaw was more than happy to oblige, though, collecting the errant throw and ending the Packers’ season.

It stung in the moment, but it’s hard to imagine a more perfect narrative capper to the year. Love showed all the promise in the world while also reminding us there’s more growth possible.

And as we enter Act 2, what will we find? How will Love surprise us in 2024? What will he add? What new ways will he have grown since we saw him last?

The Packers will probably have to pay a heavy price to see how Love handles his next challenge, but it’s one they’ll gladly surrender.

