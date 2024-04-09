Packers seeking answers for injuries with top 2024 NFL Draft visits

Every offseason, NFL teams are allowed 30 pre-draft visits with draft prospects leading up to the selection of 250-plus players in April. Notably, the Green Bay Packers have tipped their hand as of late by often bringing in players that they eventually drafted, as they transition out of using these visits as undrafted free-agent recruiting — in part due to the rising signing bonus costs of UDFAs.

If you’re trying to pin down the Packers’ first-round pick, though, the only two players that Green Bay has reportedly brought in who are considered consensus first-round selections are two players with injury concerns: Georgia tackle Amarius Mims and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Mims, who became a full-time starter for the first time in 2023, was only able to play in seven games (making six starts) for the Bulldogs last year. He missed a major portion of the middle of Georgia’s season due to a high ankle sprain, which required in-season tight rope surgery. Mims also was injured in the SEC Championship Game and left action with an undisclosed injury, leading to him holding out of the team’s bowl matchup versus Florida State in the Orange Bowl. At the combine, Mims injured his hamstring during a 40-yard dash — which caused him to pull out of the rest of the event. Due to that same hamstring injury, Mims was unable to work out at Georgia’s pro day.

McKinstry was discovered to have a Jones fracture in his right foot during the combine’s medical testing. This essentially means that the cornerback has a stress fracture at the base of the bones that stabilize his small toe. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, McKinstry is expected to return to the field by the time the Packers kick off training camp. Despite the Jones fracture, which kept him from testing in Indianapolis, McKinstry was able to run a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at Alabama’s pro day.

Beyond the top prospects, the Packers have brought in another injury question mark, too: Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter. Zinter is currently ranked as the 100th player on the consensus draft board, equal to a late third-round draft choice. During rivalry week, Zinter broke a fibula and tibia versus Ohio State. Last month, he claimed he was “cleared for pretty much everything” in regard to the injury.

Football is as much of a game of attrition as any other sport. As the draft process is unfolding, it appears that Green Bay’s front office is double- and triple-checking the statuses of talented players who have ongoing medical situations.