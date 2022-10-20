 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Green Bay Packers Radio Network affiliate stations

A comprehensive list of how to catch the Green Bay Packers on the radio — no matter where you live.

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In 2022, Green Bay Packers games are carried on radio stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota and South Dakota. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Packers radio broadcasts, which originate from Packers Radio flagship station WRNW/97.3 The Game in Milwaukee.

Packers radio affiliates in Wisconsin

  • Antigo — WRLO/105.3 FM
  • Baraboo — WBOO/102.9 FM
  • Beaver Dam — WBEV/95.3 FM
  • Clintonville — WJMQ/92.3 FM
  • Eau Claire — WBIZ/100.7 FM
  • Fond du Lac — WFON/107.1 FM
  • Fox Valley — WYDR/94.3 FM
  • Green Bay — WIXX/101.1 FM
  • Hayward —WRLS/92.3 FM
  • Iron River — WNXR/107.3 FM
  • Janesville — WJVL/99.9 FM
  • Kenosha — WRJN/98.1 FM
  • La Crosse — WKTY/580 AM and 96.7 FM
  • Lancaster — WGLR/97.7 FM
  • Madison — WIBA/1310 AM and 101.5 FM
  • Manitowoc — WOMT/1240 AM and 107.9 FM
  • Marinette — WLST/95.1 FM
  • Medford — WKEB/99.3 FM
  • Milwaukee — WRNW/97.2 FM
  • Neillsville — WCCN/107.5 FM
  • Park Falls — WCQM/98.3 FM
  • Prairie du Chien — WQPC/94.3 FM
  • Racine — WRJN/94.3 FM and 1400 AM
  • Rhinelander — WCYE/93.7 FM
  • Rice Lake — WJMC/96.1 FM
  • Richland Center — WRCO/100.9 FM
  • River Falls — WEVR/1550 AM and 106.3 FM
  • Sheboygan — WHBL/1330 AM
  • Sparta — WCOW/97.1 FM
  • Stevens Point — WSAU/99.9 FM
  • Superior — WDSM/710 AM
  • Waupaca — WDUX/92.7 FM
  • Wausau — WSAU/550 AM and 95.1 FM
  • Wautoma — WAUH/102.3 FM
  • Whitehall — WHTL/102.3 FM

Packers radio affiliates in Michigan

  • Escanaba — WGLQ/97.1 FM
  • Houghton — WCUP/105.7 FM
  • Iron Mountain — WJNR/101.5 FM
  • Ironwood — WIMI/99.7 FM
  • Marquette — WUPZ/94.9 FM

Packers radio affiliates in Minnesota

  • Pine City — WCMP/1350 AM

Packers radio affiliates in Illinois

  • Moline — WFXN/1230 AM

Packers radio affiliates in North Dakota

  • Bismarck — KXMR/710 AM

Packers radio affiliates in South Dakota

  • Sioux Falls — KSOO/102.3 FM

