Green Bay Packers Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, Green Bay Packers games are carried on radio stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota and South Dakota. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Packers radio broadcasts, which originate from Packers Radio flagship station WRNW/97.3 The Game in Milwaukee.
Packers radio affiliates in Wisconsin
- Antigo — WRLO/105.3 FM
- Baraboo — WBOO/102.9 FM
- Beaver Dam — WBEV/95.3 FM
- Clintonville — WJMQ/92.3 FM
- Eau Claire — WBIZ/100.7 FM
- Fond du Lac — WFON/107.1 FM
- Fox Valley — WYDR/94.3 FM
- Green Bay — WIXX/101.1 FM
- Hayward —WRLS/92.3 FM
- Iron River — WNXR/107.3 FM
- Janesville — WJVL/99.9 FM
- Kenosha — WRJN/98.1 FM
- La Crosse — WKTY/580 AM and 96.7 FM
- Lancaster — WGLR/97.7 FM
- Madison — WIBA/1310 AM and 101.5 FM
- Manitowoc — WOMT/1240 AM and 107.9 FM
- Marinette — WLST/95.1 FM
- Medford — WKEB/99.3 FM
- Milwaukee — WRNW/97.2 FM
- Neillsville — WCCN/107.5 FM
- Park Falls — WCQM/98.3 FM
- Prairie du Chien — WQPC/94.3 FM
- Racine — WRJN/94.3 FM and 1400 AM
- Rhinelander — WCYE/93.7 FM
- Rice Lake — WJMC/96.1 FM
- Richland Center — WRCO/100.9 FM
- River Falls — WEVR/1550 AM and 106.3 FM
- Sheboygan — WHBL/1330 AM
- Sparta — WCOW/97.1 FM
- Stevens Point — WSAU/99.9 FM
- Superior — WDSM/710 AM
- Waupaca — WDUX/92.7 FM
- Wausau — WSAU/550 AM and 95.1 FM
- Wautoma — WAUH/102.3 FM
- Whitehall — WHTL/102.3 FM
Packers radio affiliates in Michigan
- Escanaba — WGLQ/97.1 FM
- Houghton — WCUP/105.7 FM
- Iron Mountain — WJNR/101.5 FM
- Ironwood — WIMI/99.7 FM
- Marquette — WUPZ/94.9 FM
Packers radio affiliates in Minnesota
- Pine City — WCMP/1350 AM
Packers radio affiliates in Illinois
- Moline — WFXN/1230 AM
Packers radio affiliates in North Dakota
- Bismarck — KXMR/710 AM
Packers radio affiliates in South Dakota
- Sioux Falls — KSOO/102.3 FM
