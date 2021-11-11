Reporting as Eligible - Love in the Time of Covid

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Matt, Paul, and special guest JR Radcliffe discuss the one of the worst special teams performances ever, Jordan Love’s struggles, how much of that was his fault, what he needed to do better, what was doomed, and Matt LaFleur’s rough day.

On a brighter note, they also cover an amazing day from the defense, and Krys Barnes in particular, though Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage were also outstanding. Finally, they preview the Seahawks, discuss how this could look a lot like the Kansas City game, Jamal Adams as a difference maker for good or ill, and listener questions!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

Special Guest JR Radcliffe: @JRRadcliffe