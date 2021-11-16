The Green Bay Packers are 8-2, and once again in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In this week’s episode of I Love Gold, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Kris Burke take some time to appreciate a shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks. Plus, a look at today’s stock sale, a shoutout to the entire Packers secondary, an apology to defensive coordinator Joe Barry, and a criticism of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

