Reporting as Eligible: On Shareholding and regular holding

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul explains why your Packer stock is perfectly fine stock, and why everyone who wants Packer stock trading on the Nasdaq is a dope while Matt revels in his newfound ownership and his TV appearance. Also, after recording, Paul was on ESPN’s Outside the Lines with Michele Steele:

JR then leads a discussion of the Packers pantsing of the Seahawks, especially on defense where the team recorded its 13th shutout since the merger. Is Joe Barry good? Is Kevin King good? What has gotten into Preston Smith? Can just any old person be good at football now if they join the Packer defense?

They also discuss Aaron’s issues with the deep ball, his murderball to Allen Lazard, Dillon’s dominance running and passing, Amari Rodgers running left, and Josiah Deguara just not being the dude.

Finally, the Vikings are sneaky good but also sneaky bad, and Klint Kubiak got his job through perfectly legitimate means. Plus listener questions!

