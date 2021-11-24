Reporting as Eligible - Two Injured Tackles, One Kupp

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and special guest Evan “Tex” Western return to all of the weirdness that was the Vikings game. The dropped picks! The penalties! The missed field goals. They also talk about how not weird the missed field goals are, how Justin Jefferson is awesome, Paul’s brush with stardom, Thanksgiving side dishes and EQ’s future playing time.

The guys then proceed to the Rams, and how they have a better quarterback, and a healthy Aaron Donald against not-Elgton Jenkins, and a healthy Cooper Kupp, and sort of cower in fear. But they also provide at least a smidgen of hope based on recent performances by Matthew Stafford and some poor run defense. Plus listener questions!

