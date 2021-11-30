The Green Bay Packers are 9-3, have swept the NFC West, and might actually be a pretty good football team. Who would have guessed?

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Kris Burke take some time to appreciate Sunday’s massive win over the Los Angeles Rams to cap off a great Thanksgiving weekend. Plus, when is it appropriate to start playing Christmas music? Is Yosh Nijman the greatest third-string offensive tackle in NFL history? Is Davante Adams the kryptonite to Jalen Ramsey?

