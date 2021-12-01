UnPack Pod: Packers have real players at every level of the defense

In a game against the Los Angeles Rams that wasn’t as close as the final score might imply, the Packers again announced to the world that they’re a real-deal contender. It may sound weird to outsiders that some Packers fans are only now, with the team sitting at 9-3, starting to admit that Green Bay is a really good football team, but that apprehension comes from experience – years spent watching winning-but-obviously-flawed football that ends in postseason heartbreak.

But this year does feel different. One of the primary differences is that, for the first time in what feels like forever, the Packers have quality football players at every level of the defense. They’re not all stars, but they play sound, damage-mitigating defense, and make splash plays. It’s refreshing, if not a little strange. On today’s pod, Zach and Alex bask in the glow of this pleasant surprise of a defense as they look forward to a pressure-free bye weekend.

