You fools. You absolute fools. When will you learn that mocking the belt isn’t going to work out for you?

On this week’s episode of I Love Gold, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Kris Burke celebrate the Green Bay Packers win over the Chicago Bears, and call out Robert Quinn for mocking the belt and regretting it for the third time in his NFL career. Plus, another angry rant about the special teams, and Kris is famous!

Stay tuned every Tuesday for more episodes of I Love Gold. For the community, feel free to leave a comment with any segments that you’d love to hear from Tyler and Kris.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.