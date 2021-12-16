Reporting as Eligible - Raven ‘Bout Special Teams

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

In this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and a returning Matub recap the Bears as much as humanly possible before discussing special teams. There is the brilliance of Rodgers and Adams, of LaFleur, of Allen Lazard as a big slot, Aaron Jones in the passing game, Marcedes, Josiah, and the unsung offensive line!

They praise the defense, the transcendent Rasul Douglas, the sublime Rashan Gary, the highly motivated Preston Smith, and ruminate on whether they would have Douglas if Alexander had been healthy all year. Kenny Clark is a wrecker, and maybe Campbell is still recovering, but he’ll be fine. The defense: Pretty good!

And then they talk about special teams for like, a long time. And the history of bad special teams, and all-time good kick and punt returners. And Tyler Ervin, and Jeff Janis, and stuff like that. I mean, they rank last in Special Teams DVOA, and last in several subcategories of Special Teams DVOA, and they really need to fix this!

Finally, they take many good listener questions, and Paul rants about Tyler Huntley, his very high college QBOPS and CPOE, why he is good, and why getting an injured Lamar Jackson is probably better for Green Bay.

Time for @AsEligible notes! First, re Tyler Huntley, here's the 2019 .400/.600 QBOPS class. Ignore Jack Coan, that's just for giggles. This is out of 137 qualifying QBs. It picks out Burrow, Tua, Hurts, Fields, and (almost) Herbert. It does a good job! pic.twitter.com/UZzNJHaGar — BadgerNoonan (@BadgerNoonan) December 15, 2021

