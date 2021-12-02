Reporting as Eligible - Stafford Goffensive

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and JR recap the Rams game, the terrible effort from Matthew Stafford, the MVS-like effort of Van Jefferson, the general trouble the Packers have with Jeffersons, and Joe Barry as a potential head coaching candidate after the season, which is just brain-destroying to think about.

They also heap praise on the defense, especially Rasul Douglas, Adrian Amos, and Rashan Gary, criticize PFF grades, rely on PFF grades, discuss their most feared playoff opponents, tell you if this was a “Mason Miss” or not, and answer all kinds of listener questions, from the difference between kick and punt returners, to how AJ Dillon stacks up to Eddie Lacy, to how lon Yosh will be on this team, and where he plays, and how good he actually is!

Finally, on next week’s show we will be preparing for the Bears by making fun of them.

