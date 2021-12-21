I Love Gold: Recapping the Packers’ win over the Ravens & previewing the MVP race

Nobody mocked the belt this week. But maybe it would have been better if they had. If so, the Green Bay Packers might have had a less heart attack-inducing finish to their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

But after the dust settled on week 15 in the NFL — a drunk week that saw a couple of huge upsets help out the Packers — Green Bay sits alone atop the NFC in the race for home-field advantage. The team’s 31-30 victory in Baltimore, along with the Lions’ shocking win over the Cardinals and an ugly 9-0 Saints win over the Buccaneers gives the Packers a full-game lead over their closest competitors in the conference.

This week on I Love Gold, normal co-host Tyler Brooke is absent, so Kris Burke is joined by the trio of Evan “Tex” Western, Paul Noonan, and Lindsay Hansen to break down Green Bay’s win. Click here to listen to Paul rightfully enjoying this game being his personal best-case scenario (a Packers win and a great game from Tyler Huntley), Lindsay encapsulating Packers fans’ feelings about back-to-back Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Tex discussing the MVP race and an ascending Royce Newman, Kris bemoaning the decision to put Kevin King on Mark Andrews in the second half, and much more!

Stay tuned every Tuesday for more episodes of I Love Gold. For the community, feel free to leave a comment with any segments that you’d love to hear from Tyler and Kris (and company).

