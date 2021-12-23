Reporting as Eligible: Packers-Ravens game means Paul wins - Flawless Victory

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and JR discuss the Tyler Huntley bowl, what the young quarterback showed us and where he struggled, Mark Andrews against Darnell Savage, Hollywood’s poor opening, Aaron Rodgers using the other weapons for once, Marcedes and Tyler, some weird running decisions, and two-point analytics.

They also cover the Browns, who were hit hard by Covid, but are also having a disappointing season, partially because they overperformed last season, and partially because Baker Mayfield is unfortunately, “just a guy.” Their stars and scrubs defense will also be without some key people, and the guys discuss just how good an offense can be when it’s anchored by running backs and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Plus listener questions on analytics, journalism, and what Paul would be willing to give up to get Tyler Huntley.

