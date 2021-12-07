What a year, huh? (Tyler, it’s only Week 14.)

In this week’s episode of I Love Gold, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Kris Burke talk about some of the latest injury news, along with a quick preview of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Plus, with it being the bye week, the two break down the top 10 plays from the 2021 season so far, including Rasul Douglas’ game-winning interception, De’Vondre Campbell being a stud, and a surprising number of plays from the defense. Not something that Packers fans are using to hearing.

Stay tuned every Tuesday for more episodes of I Love Gold. For the community, feel free to leave a comment with any segments that you’d love to hear from Tyler and Kris.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.