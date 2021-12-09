Reporting as Eligible - Secrets Laid Bear

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

It’s Bear week on Reporting as Eligible, and Paul, JR, and special guest Tyler Brooke prepare by drafting all of their favorite instances of the Green and Gold embarrassing Chicago, from Jay Cutler, to some late game Majik, to Randall Cobb doing it again, plus a few golden oldies.

The guys then preview the upcoming game, and discuss how the Bears got to this point, all of the mistakes they made, and take a crack at a plausible scenario for a loss. It’s not easy. Finally, in listener question time they discuss famous Bear move of the past, the best Bear coaches, and what the future may hold for Chicago and Green Bay. Also, Tyler tells a story.

