The Unpack Pod: Enjoying some stress-free football during Super Wild Card Weekend

Aren’t first-round playoff byes just the best?

For the third straight year, the Green Bay Packers can rest and relax during Wild Card weekend, knowing that they are getting healthier for the Divisional Round of the playoffs while the rest of the NFC field beats up on itself trying to advance. It’s a great time to be a Packers fan, especially if you’re able to set aside for a moment the uncertainty of the 2022 season and beyond and just focus on this year’s playoff run.

That may be easier said than done, but Alex Petakas and Tex Western — a late substitute after normal co-host Zach Rapport had to be scratched from the lineup — take a brief look back at Sunday’s season finale in Detroit and look ahead to some rest and relaxation during the upcoming weekend.

Plus, catch a bonus haiku near the end of the show as the two discuss the NFC North’s coaching carousel.

Click, listen, and enjoy!

Want even more great Green Bay Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes from different hosts every weekday — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow the UnPack pod on Twitter @theUnPackPod.