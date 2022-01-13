Reporting as Eligible - Yes, Virginia is Mommy Dearest

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, the guys wrap up the Lions game, what was accomplished, what wasn’t, the razzle-dazzle, Amon-Ra, Patrick Taylor, Davante’s records, and Love’s struggles. What does it mean for the playoffs?

They also discuss the George McCaskey press conference and the state of the Vikings and Bears after their front office and coaching changes, before moving on to dissect just who to root for and against this weekend.

Finally, they praise the surge of Allen Lazard, the troubles of MVS, Football WAR, and likely upsets. Plus listener questions, and a deep-voiced Matub!

