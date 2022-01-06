Reporting as Eligible - Hitting the Zimmer switch

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR discuss the futility of the Minnesota Vikings, and the dangers of hiring your kid, the pointlessness of starting Sean Mannions, the real cost of Kirk Cousins not playing, Aaron’s brilliance, Allen’s ascension, and Davante making it look so, so easy.

Paul also stopped by our good friends at Cheesehead TV, where he had the chance to ask AJ Dillon a few hard hitting questions. AJ, by the way, is now 2nd among RBs in yards per target and first in RB success rate. Finally, they talk about how to handle the second bye week that is the Lions’ game, Amon-Ra St. Brown, the imploding Bucs, and of course, lots and lots of David Moore.

Thanks again to AJ Dillon, Aaron Nagler, Corey Behnke, and Cheesehead TV.

