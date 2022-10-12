Reporting as Eligible: the Packers’ bluffing problem

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR go over all of the absolute trash that occurred in England. Is Aaron washed? Maybe! Are there disturbing statistical indicators supporting the idea? Yes! Will he improve, or are we stuck with a $33 million version of Jimmy Garoppolo? It’s far more likely than it should be!

They also go over why Newman and Lowry still even play, if Darnell Savage can ever be anything, Rasul’s under-the-radar catastrophic performance, and some truly disturbing facts about Joe Barry’s defense, especially compared to Ejiro Evero in Denver.

Finally, they go over whether Aaron always making the “right” call is leading to an overly predictable offense. Plus a huge number of listener questions!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe

Tyler: @TylerDBrooke

The Science of Football by Tyler Brooke and Will Carroll is available here.