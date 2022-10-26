Reporting as Eligible - My mom says I’m cool

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and Tyler discuss everything that went wrong against the Commanders, what it means in the long term, and whether it’s even possible to right the ship at this point. How much of this is Aaron’s fault, how much of it is everyone else’s, and given that everyone is stuck together, does it even matter? What do they do if Allen Lazard can’t go? Is Zach Tom the answer at tackle? And what exactly did the commanders do to dominate the second half?

They also preview the upcoming slaughter at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and whether there’s a path to victory over the NFL’s best team, or if they get completely embarrassed. The Packers are still talented on defense and Buffalo doesn’t run particularly well. Will that be enough to keep Green Bay in the game, and can Aaron Rodgers get his head out of whatever hole its in long enough to score some points?

All of that, plus listener questions!

