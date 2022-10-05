Reporting as Eligible - From Axel to Zappe

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR recap the closer-than-it-should-have-been overtime victory over the Patriots and Bailey Zappe. Despite not blowing out a clearly inferior team, Paul is strangely optimistic about the offense, and tells you why you should be too. They also discuss the continued issues stopping the run, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as efficiency stars, Rashan Gary making bank, and whether Joe Barry will ever make a midgame adjustment.

The guys then move on to the Giants and merry olde England, where it’s likely they’ll face another third string quarterback, and have to stop an impressive running back. They let you know what the Giants do well, where they struggle, and why this one shouldn’t be a problem for the Pack. Plus listener questions!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe

Tyler: @TylerDBrooke

The Science of Football by Tyler Brooke and Will Carroll is available here.