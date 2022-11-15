Reporting as Eligible - Rudy Can’t Fail

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR discuss the huge win in the McCarthy-Bowl, the ascension of Christian Watson, and just how big of a deal it is, Aaron Jones’ ascension to first in DVOA, and RYOE, and Rudy Ford’s ascension to “better than Darnell Savage.” They also give thumbs up to Aaron’s thumb, which is apparently healed enough to restore him to MVP form, even if he is swearing at his coach for his conservative, end-of-game play-calling.

They also discuss the Packers’ self-scouting problems, Amari’s continued terribleness and whether this is finally the end (spoiler: it was, not long after recording), undrafted free agents, Derrick Henry, Drew Bennett, the Titans’ amazing run defense, their equally terrible deep passing defense, and Darnell Savage as a slot corner or the worst blitzer of all time. Plus listener questions!

