UnPack Podcast: Packers took advantage of Mike McCarthy’s overconfidence

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world on Sunday when they defeated a very good Dallas Cowboys team in Green Bay. Chief among the stunned, in our opinion, was none other than former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Indeed, the McCarthy Bowl was a game many (including Mike McCarty and Aaron Rodgers) had been looking forward to since 2018 when the team parted ways with their Super Bowl-winning coach.

McCarthy’s trademark confidence was on full display starting in the early hours before kickoff, when he showed up to Lambeau Field wearing a very Vince Lombardi-esque coat. One could be forgiven for drawing parallels between that deliberate fashion choice and his famous decision to have his team fitted for Super Bowl rings before the championship contest took place.

On the field, Packers fans were treated to the Mike McCarthy they remember — from sitting on a lead and watching it dwindle to a boneheaded (and unnecessary) play call that turned the tides in the Packers’ favor.

While everyone on this podcast will forever love so much about Mike McCarthy, we also agree on this: when it came down to crunch time on Sunday, McCarthy McCarthied it.

