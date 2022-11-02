Reporting as Eligible - Know When to Run

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR discuss the eventful NFL trade deadline, and the complete lack of any action from the pack, the Hockenson deal, the Chase Claypool deal, the issues with Claypool, the issues with being sellers, or buyers, and whatever it is they just did.

They then move on to the Buffalo game and whether there is any reason for optimism from a frisky performance or if the same old issues are still too much to overcome given injuries, age, and Joe Barry. Why can’t they stop the run? Why doesn’t Devonte Wyatt play more? Is Darnell Savage really that terrible? Is Quay Walker?

Plus, Paul takes a Toure victory lap, the fun of uber-specific predictions, a preview of the Lions, and listener questions!

